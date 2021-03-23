Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 199,900 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 199,900 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.9% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Visa were worth $86,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 78.6% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,883 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,923 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,947 shares of company stock worth $29,322,127. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.28. 256,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,429,898. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.23 and its 200-day moving average is $206.40. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $228.23. The stock has a market cap of $408.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

