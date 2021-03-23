Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 27,000 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.7% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $162,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,076,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,154,000 after buying an additional 1,326,651 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 298.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,761,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,326,000 after buying an additional 1,320,224 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 167.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,773 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.03. 255,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,434,062. The company has a market cap of $423.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.46 and a 200 day moving average of $153.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

