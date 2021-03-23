Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 30,800 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.34% of F5 Networks worth $37,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.18. 9,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,030. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $213.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.11.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $96,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,982.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,467,583 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

