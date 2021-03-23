Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 41,500 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Public Storage worth $29,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $4.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,138. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $246.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.34 and its 200 day moving average is $228.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.44.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

