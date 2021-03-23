Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 56,800 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.18% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $44,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,473,000 after acquiring an additional 869,729 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,138,000 after acquiring an additional 400,135 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,626 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,195,000 after acquiring an additional 46,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,306,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,989,000 after buying an additional 1,010,135 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total transaction of $1,675,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,657,214.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.21. 9,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.34. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $179.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

