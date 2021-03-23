Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 7,000 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.28% of Garmin worth $63,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Garmin by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,338. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $133.43.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

