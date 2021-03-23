Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $35,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.81. 1,322,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,350,666. The company has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.69 and a 52 week high of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus upped their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,119 shares of company stock worth $8,020,493. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

