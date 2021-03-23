Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.08% of L3Harris Technologies worth $33,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $829,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $197.10. 22,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,226. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $209.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

