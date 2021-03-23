Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMACU) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMACU) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,173 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Vistas Media Acquisition were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,421,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,031,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistas Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,575,000.

OTCMKTS:VMACU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.41. 20,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,645. Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

