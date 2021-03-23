Vistra (NYSE:VST) Rating Reiterated by Wolfe Research

Vistra (NYSE:VST)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 47,868 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,268,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,229,000 after buying an additional 673,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,684,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

