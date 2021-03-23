Vitae Reaches One Day Volume of $1.02 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Vitae has a market capitalization of $63.62 million and $1.02 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for $3.27 or 0.00005916 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vitae alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 94.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.