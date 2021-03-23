Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s share price rose 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.70. Approximately 9,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 429,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

VVNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVNT. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

