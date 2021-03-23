VNT Chain (VNT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $206,372.00

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 43.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 44.5% higher against the dollar. One VNT Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VNT Chain has a market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $206,372.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00049233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.37 or 0.00617189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00067006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00023534 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain (VNT) is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

