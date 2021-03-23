Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) traded up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.81 and last traded at $39.81. 3,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 477,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.32. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.58 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $335,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,798.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $70,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,160.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,279 shares of company stock worth $5,729,778. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,109,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,319,000 after purchasing an additional 161,515 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,628,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,466,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 406,165 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

