Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 173,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,666,526 shares.The stock last traded at $18.79 and had previously closed at $18.62.

Several research firms have issued reports on VOD. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,094,000 after buying an additional 7,478,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,466,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,201,000 after buying an additional 2,669,074 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,784,000 after purchasing an additional 671,549 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 967,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,951,000 after purchasing an additional 358,714 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,333,000 after purchasing an additional 330,216 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

