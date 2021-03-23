Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 173,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,666,526 shares.The stock last traded at $18.79 and had previously closed at $18.62.
Several research firms have issued reports on VOD. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.
About Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
