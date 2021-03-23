Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

VLPNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Voestalpine in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oddo Bhf lowered Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64. Voestalpine has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $8.49.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Voestalpine will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

