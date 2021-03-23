Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $317.33 Million

Analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will announce $317.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $316.04 million and the highest is $319.00 million. Vonage reported sales of $297.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $128,485,112.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,082,725 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -118.89, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

