VouchForMe (IPL) Market Cap Tops $1.03 Million

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. VouchForMe has a market cap of $1.03 million and $3,395.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded up 148.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00022036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00049676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.03 or 0.00628474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00066188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00023583 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,662,820 coins. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

