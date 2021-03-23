W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 247.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.06. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.19 and a 1 year high of $76.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

