W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,944 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.16% of W. R. Berkley worth $19,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $77.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

