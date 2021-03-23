WABnetwork (WAB) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,269.00

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 40.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $366,391.71 and approximately $1,269.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WABnetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded up 2,139.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00021498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00050312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.15 or 0.00630997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00066901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023496 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 13,953,531,973 coins. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

