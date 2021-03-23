Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 218.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,005 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $56,259,000 after buying an additional 225,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 201,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 47,355 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $52.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,651,530. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 106.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

