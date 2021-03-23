Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Trading 2.1% Higher

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)’s share price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.03 and last traded at $102.01. 3,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 201,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.11.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In related news, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $246,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,009.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $701,201.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 103,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,033.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,484 shares of company stock worth $9,803,323 in the last 90 days. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,896,000 after purchasing an additional 352,168 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,610,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,229,000 after purchasing an additional 926,563 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,575,000 after acquiring an additional 158,294 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 507,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 54,104 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,362,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.