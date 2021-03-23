Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Trading Up 2.1%

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) was up 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.03 and last traded at $102.01. Approximately 3,088 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 201,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.11. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $6,731,263.08. Also, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,484 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,323 in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth $2,111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 605.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 24,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

