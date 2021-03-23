Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Engineers Gate Manager LP’s 6th Largest Position

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,636 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,569 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.7% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,583,602 shares of company stock worth $635,144,311. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,594,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.85 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.39 and its 200-day moving average is $142.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.01.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.