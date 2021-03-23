Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Lowered by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,146 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.9% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 19,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 26.8% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Walmart by 123.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 356,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,941,000 after acquiring an additional 197,083 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 173,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Walmart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 61,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.01.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.84. 451,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,594,078. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.30. The firm has a market cap of $378.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.85 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,583,602 shares of company stock worth $635,144,311 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

