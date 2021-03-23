Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year sales of $5.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMG. Barclays upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

WMG stock opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.69. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,816,000 after buying an additional 3,241,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,381 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,168.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 793,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,798,000 after purchasing an additional 730,735 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,624,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,349,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,242,000 after purchasing an additional 598,621 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

