Waves One Day Trading Volume Tops $362.43 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Waves coin can now be bought for approximately $11.66 or 0.00021253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $362.43 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00013087 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008992 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,654,968 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . The official website for Waves is waves.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

