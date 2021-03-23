WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Cap of $337.52 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $337.52 million and approximately $33.31 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000509 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00034730 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,710,848,796 coins and its circulating supply is 1,541,160,008 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

