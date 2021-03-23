Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stake Lifted by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 302.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,588 shares during the period. Wayfair makes up 0.7% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.07% of Wayfair worth $15,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of W. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total transaction of $339,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,664.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $283.50 per share, with a total value of $13,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,306,773.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,269 shares of company stock valued at $32,343,930. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $6.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.01. The stock had a trading volume of 50,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,913. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.49, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.80) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Truist raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.06.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

