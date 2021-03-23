WaykiChain Reaches Market Cap of $79.11 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One WaykiChain token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000674 BTC on exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $79.11 million and $5.08 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00025611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00049449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.83 or 0.00620154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00068379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023337 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

