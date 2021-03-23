Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/16/2021 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2021 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

3/9/2021 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at FIX to a “buy” rating.

2/2/2021 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/28/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/28/2021 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/22/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $125.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $670.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $643.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,345.38, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $736.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $602.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,326,342 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

