Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

3/17/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $185.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $160.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/29/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $188.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $180.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $195.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $174.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $160.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/25/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $137.00 to $164.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $179.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.33 and a 200-day moving average of $155.67. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,237,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 114,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 31.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

