Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Talis Biomedical (TLIS)

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ: TLIS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/15/2021 – Talis Biomedical is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Talis Biomedical is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Talis Biomedical is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Talis Biomedical is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Talis Biomedical is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Talis Biomedical is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Talis Biomedical is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Talis Biomedical is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:TLIS traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.10. 179,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,864. Talis Biomedical Co. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

In related news, Director Kimberly J. Popovits acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Roger Moody, Jr. acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $27,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,000.

Talis Biomedical Corporation develops a diagnostic platform that offers senior care facilities and laboratory testing services. Talis Biomedical Corporation was formerly known as Talis Biomedical, Inc and changed its name to Talis Biomedical Corporation in February 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Menlo Park, California with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois.

