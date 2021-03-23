Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Talis Biomedical (TLIS)

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ: TLIS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/15/2021 – Talis Biomedical is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Talis Biomedical is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Talis Biomedical is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Talis Biomedical is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:TLIS traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.10. 179,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,864. Talis Biomedical Co. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $33.90.
In related news, Director Kimberly J. Popovits acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Roger Moody, Jr. acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $27,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,000.
