Wells Fargo & Company Cuts The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $75.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

NYSE TJX opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 110.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.50.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,260,028 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,038,232,000 after acquiring an additional 47,939,993 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,478,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,303,144,000 after buying an additional 26,485,840 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 13,963.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,176,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 25,990,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after buying an additional 15,342,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,050,653 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,478,686,000 after buying an additional 14,469,980 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

