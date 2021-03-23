Wells Fargo & Company Increases AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $1,500.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,351.74.

Get AutoZone alerts:

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,341.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,214.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1,186.66. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,343.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.39 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $16,197,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,712,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,612 shares of company stock valued at $63,165,740 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.