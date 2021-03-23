Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 16,601 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of Hamilton Lane worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 17.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 233.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLNE opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.97 and a 200-day moving average of $75.90. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,474,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.20.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

