Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 76,076 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,076 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in HSBC were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in HSBC by 529.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Investec downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a PE ratio of -58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $31.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

