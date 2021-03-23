Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $6.79 Million in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,788,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.28% of QuantumScape at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $64.29 on Tuesday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $132.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.30.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

