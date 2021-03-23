Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,741 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,878,000 after purchasing an additional 259,262 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 711,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 439,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 174.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 127,934 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.96. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $95.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

