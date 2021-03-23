Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 33,045 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 33,045 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.48% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLAY. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at $301,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

