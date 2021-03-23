Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,767 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.37% of Murphy Oil worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MUR opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $20.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

MUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Laura A. Sugg sold 21,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $396,937.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,817.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,507,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,008. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

