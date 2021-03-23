Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cable One were worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,397,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,615,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 355.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,205,000 after purchasing an additional 86,256 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 1,452.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after purchasing an additional 70,454 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,695 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CABO. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,995.00.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,827.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,206.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,942.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,956.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

