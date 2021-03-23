Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.45% of Argo Group International worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Argo Group International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 55.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARGO opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

