Wells Fargo & Company Raises Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $185.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AAP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $182.99 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $187.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.