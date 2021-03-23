Wells Fargo & Company Raises O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $535.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $535.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.59.

ORLY opened at $490.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $457.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.99. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $496.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

