Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Shares Gap Down to $18.25

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.25, but opened at $17.00. Western Midstream Partners shares last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 20,351 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $647.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.