WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of WEX worth $11,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,386,000 after purchasing an additional 68,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WEX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,268,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,388,000 after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of WEX by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,646,000 after purchasing an additional 259,466 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,719,000 after purchasing an additional 114,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of WEX by 2,234.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 484,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of WEX stock opened at $213.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 11,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,520 shares of company stock valued at $27,640,336. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.53.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.