WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,436.84

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,436.84 ($18.77) and traded as high as GBX 1,869 ($24.42). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,822 ($23.80), with a volume of 369,416 shares.

SMWH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WH Smith from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,526.60 ($19.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,792.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,436.84. The company has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.15.

In other news, insider Kal Atwal sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,931 ($25.23), for a total value of £10,021.89 ($13,093.66).

WH Smith Company Profile (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

