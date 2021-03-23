WHALE Market Capitalization Reaches $126.46 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. WHALE has a total market cap of $126.46 million and $1.31 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE token can currently be bought for approximately $24.14 or 0.00043457 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.15 or 0.00473773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00063691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00145471 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00054195 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.65 or 0.00775337 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00075166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,239,164 tokens. WHALE’s official website is whale.me

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.